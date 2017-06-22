Enjoy free double-features at Movies in the Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The popular Movies in the Park series in downtown Grand Rapids has begun, and this year there's twice as many movies with double features at each event.

The new LED screen allows for earlier start times, allowing families with young children able to be part of the fun.

Along with the movies, there will be games and food trucks located around Ah-Nab Awen Park.

Here's the line-up of films being played over the summer:

July 7

7 p.m. - Mrs. Doubtfire (PG-13)

9:30 p.m. - Forrest Gump (PG-13)

July 21

7 p.m. - The Book of Life (PG)

9:30 p.m. -Jaws (PG)

August 4

7 p.m. - Selena (PG)

9:30 p.m. - The Bodyguard (R)

August 18

Remember the Titans (PG)

Pitch Perfect (PG-13)

For more information and a detailed film schedule, visit downtowngr.org.