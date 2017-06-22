Ex-Michigan State football player ordered to trial

MASON, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson has been ordered to trial on sexual assault charges.

A 20-year-old woman testified Thursday that Robertson raped her at her off-campus apartment in April. The defensive end from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was kicked off the team after he was charged.

The woman said her boyfriend, a football player, told a coach, who notified police.

Defense attorney David Rosenberg told the Lansing State Journal that it’s a “weak case.” The 19-year-old Robertson next hopes to play football at a Mississippi community college.

Three other former players face sexual assault charges in an unrelated case. They also were kicked off the football team.

