Four teens injured in distracted driving accident
POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four teens were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Wednesday night.
According to police, the teens were traveling westbound in a Ford Escape when the driver left the roadway into the gravel, over-corrected and rolled the vehicle.
16-year-old driver, Sena Verburg of Grand Rapids, told police that she was distracted by her friends resulting in the accident.
15-year-old Jenna Norder, 16-year-old Marissa Norder, 15-year-old Dalton Clevenger and Verburg all sustained non-life threatening injuries and are in stable condition.
Police confirmed that at least two of the teens were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.
1 Comment
Mark Brisson
Most are familiar with accidents/crashes that occur with teens and their driving. However, there is also an issue with company/fleet vehicles. These vehicles spend more time on the road than personal vehicles. Because the driver is on the clock and working, they will try to “multi-task” and do work other than driving when they are behind the wheel. Emails, phone calls, using apps and texting are often part of a drivers’ workload.
While many states and legislators are seeking to lower distracted driving by increasing penalties, fees and regulations, there is another option. AT&T “It Can Wait” campaign is an advocacy effort to diminish distracted driving. They have an anti-texting app to be downloaded onto your smartphones. The app is called AT&T DriveMode. They make it available to all drivers for FREE!
One area that is rarely discussed is that Michigan has hundreds of State vehicles that inspectors, regulators and the agricultural department use as fleet vehicles, but they do not have the technology to diminish distracted driving. I would love to see Michigan lead by example and use a program, like FleetMode, to block texts, redirect incoming phone calls, and impede all other apps in the State vehicles. If we want our state roads to be safer, let’s start by making our state vehicles safer.