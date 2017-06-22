× Four teens injured in distracted driving accident

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four teens were injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Wednesday night.

According to police, the teens were traveling westbound in a Ford Escape when the driver left the roadway into the gravel, over-corrected and rolled the vehicle.

16-year-old driver, Sena Verburg of Grand Rapids, told police that she was distracted by her friends resulting in the accident.

15-year-old Jenna Norder, 16-year-old Marissa Norder, 15-year-old Dalton Clevenger and Verburg all sustained non-life threatening injuries and are in stable condition.

Police confirmed that at least two of the teens were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.