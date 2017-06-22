GOP opposition imperils Senate health care bill

Posted 2:13 PM, June 22, 2017, by , Updated at 02:14PM, June 22, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky says he and three other Republican senators are preparing to announce their opposition to the Senate health care bill as it’s written.

Their opposition puts the bill in jeopardy, since Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can lose only two Republican senators and still pass the legislation.

Paul tells The Associated Press in an interview that the bill released Thursday resembles “Obamacare” too closely and does not go far enough to repeal former President Barack Obama’s law.

Paul says that he and the other senators are “definitely open to negotiation” but that they need to make their opposition clear in order to ensure negotiations happen.

McConnell is pushing toward a vote next week but Paul’s stance throws that into question.

