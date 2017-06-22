Indiana man sentenced in attack on Michigan state trooper

Posted 6:48 AM, June 22, 2017, by

Michael Barber

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (AP) — A 21-year-old Indiana man convicted in an attack on a Michigan State Police trooper is expected to be behind bars for at least 14 years.

Michael Barber of Mishawaka was sentenced Wednesday in Berrien County, Michigan. He said in a letter to the trooper that he didn’t intend to hurt him. A jury last month convicted him of assault, attempting to disarm a police officer and other charges.

Police say Trooper Garry Guild was chasing a stolen motorcycle Feb. 20 in Berrien County near the Indiana state line. Barber charged Guild after crashing the motorcycle. Police say his half brother 19-year-old Travis Wise, of Middlebury, Indiana, then pulled up and joined in attacking Guild.

Two motorists stopped the men, allowing the officer to arrest his attackers. Wise is awaiting trial.

