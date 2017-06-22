Man, 71, reported missing in Kalamazoo County

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 71-year-old man.

Ronald Harry French, 71, was reported missing Thursday from the 12000 block of S. 34th Street in Brady Township. The sheriff’s office says in a release that French’s family hasn’t seen him since June 4.

French is described by police as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He suffers from epilepsy and has a heart condition, according to a release.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.