Man arrested after 3-year-old finds gun, fatally shoots self

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a man after a 3-year-old boy found a loaded gun outside a suburban Detroit apartment complex and fatally shot himself.

Police say they believe the 29-year-old Mount Clemens man dropped the weapon from his pocket outside an apartment complex in Clinton Township and the child, identified as Cameron Dillard, picked it up. Police say the gun discharged, shooting the boy in the chest.

The child’s parents took him to a hospital, where he died after the Tuesday shooting. Police say someone took the gun from the scene and they’re trying to find it.

Police say the man was found Tuesday night in Detroit and is on parole for a weapons charge. The Macomb County prosecutor’s office plans to review the case Thursday for possible charges.