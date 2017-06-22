Morning Buzz: Americans can see a solar eclipse for the first time in a century!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. For the first time in nearly a century, everyone in America will get to see a solar eclipse!

A solar eclipse is when the sun is completely blocked out by the moon. Depending on where people are in the country, the sun will partially, or completely disappear.

The Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids areas will see about an 85 percent eclipse, happening on August 21.

2. The Grand Rapids Public Museum plans to open its doors for a free day of fun!

On July 16 general admission will be free from 12 to 5 p.m., but that means visitors still have to pay for special exhibits like the Mindbender Mansion, planetarium, and carousel.

For more information, visit grpm.org.

3. Grand Valley State University is expanding and buying more land in Grand Rapids.

The Board of Trustees just approved two big expansions worth more than $8 million.

First, the school plans to buy the 'Ferris Coffee Nut Facility' building downtown. Officials say it will make it easier to expand their 'Engineering, Computing, and Innovations Center.'

GVSU will also buy nearly five acres on Lake Michigan Drive in Walker, which will provide more than 400 extra parking spaces along the current bus line.

4. The first weekend of the popular Electric Forest Music Festival starts today!

Concert goers started making their way to Rothbury on Wednesday for the Massive Festival.

The first weekend of the event is completely sold out, but there are still packages available for next weekend.

If you're not a concert goer, be prepared to see extra traffic in the Rothbury area.

5. Somewhere over the rainbow, marriage dreams really do come true!

The Tin Man got down on one knee and popped the question in a "Wizard of Oz" themed proposal.

Brandon Cross popped the question to his girlfriend, Tiffany Woodward, on Friday at the 'Land of Oz' theme park.

Their friend, who's a photographer, captured the special moment on camera, and the photos have been gaining popularity online.

The couple met at work eight months ago, and cross hopes to get married at the park on the Yellow Brick Road.