GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- At a time when many retailers are forced to downsize and close some of their brick-and-mortor stores, one chain is expanding.

Mr. Alan’s, a sneaker and sportswear retail chain, is opening 12 new stores in 2017, including its second location in West Michigan.

It's located at 1254 SW 28th Street in Wyoming and opens Thursday, June 22.

There will be several activities to celebrate the grand opening that weekend.