Pistons take Duke’s Kennard with No. 12 pick

Posted 9:23 PM, June 22, 2017, by

GREENVILLE, SC - MARCH 19: Luke Kennard #5 of the Duke Blue Devils handles the ball in the second half against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the second round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 19, 2017 in Greenville, South Carolina. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have drafted Duke guard Luke Kennard with the 12th overall pick in the NBA draft.

Kennard turned pro after averaging 19.5 points a game during his sophomore season. He was the second Duke player picked in the draft Thursday night after Jayson Tatum went to Boston at No. 3.

Detroit missed the playoffs last season after making it in 2016, and the tandem the Pistons have built around — Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson — has a lot to prove going forward. Kennard could give Detroit some help offensively — he shot 49 percent from the field and 44 percent from 3-point range in 2016-17.

The Pistons shot only 33 percent from beyond the arc as a team last season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s