Police respond to reports of explosion, resident transported to hospital for severe burns

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are investigating a residential fire that occurred on Wednesday where residents reported hearing explosions at a home on Lime Lake Road NE in Solon Township.

Police arrived on the scene to find one of the residents of the home with severe burns, he was transported to Spectrum Butterworth for treatment.

The 39-year-old male resident informed police that a secret marijuana wax operation was underway prior to the incident.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, they believe there were three subjects inside the home at the time of the explosion.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.