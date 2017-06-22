Washington Avenue transforms into a chic art gallery for the Grand Haven Art Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Downtown Grand Haven is transforming into a miraculous outdoor art gallery over the weekend at the Grand Haven Art Festival.

Nearly 100 local and national artists from the Midwest will set up booths down Washington Avenue showing off their work, with most of it being available for purchase.

Along with art on display and for sale, there will also be food vendors and live music performances every hour.

The Grand Haven Art Festival will take place on June 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

