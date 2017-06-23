5 simple over-the-campfire recipes that only take 20 minutes or less

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Camping Month, or any day in the summer, is the perfect excuse to get out and enjoy the beauty of Pure Michigan! When you are ready to rough it in the great outdoors, don't feel forced to eat nothing but hot dogs on a stick and over-charred hamburgers for every meal. Thanks to veteran camper Chef Jill Aker-Ray, there are plenty of other tasty options that will take less than 20 minutes to prep and cook.

For more delicious recipes, follow Chef Jill on Facebook.

Lemony Salmon And Asparagus Foil Packets (aka Hobo packs)

20 asparagus spears, trimmed

4 6-oz. skin-on salmon fillets

4 tbsp. butter, divided

2 lemons, sliced

kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Torn fresh dill, for garnish

DIRECTIONS:

Lay two pieces of foil on a flat surface. Place five spears of asparagus on foil and top with a fillet of salmon, 1 tablespoon butter, and two slices lemon. Loosely wrap, then repeat with remaining ingredients until you have four packets total. Heat grill on high. Add foil packets to grill and grill until salmon is cooked through and asparagus is tender, about 10 minutes. Garnish with dill and serve.

Southwest Chicken Foil Packets ( aka Hobo packs)

1 can (15 oz each) Rosarita® Premium Whole Black Beans, drained, rinsed

2 cups frozen whole kernel corn

1 can (10 oz each) Ro*Tel® Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, drained

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

PAM® Original No-Stick Cooking Spray

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (5 oz each)-cut into cubes for faster cooking

1/2 cup shredded reduced fat Mexican cheese blend

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat outdoor grill to medium-high heat according to manufacturer's directions. Stir together beans, corn, drained tomatoes and cumin in medium bowl. Place four 18x12-inch pieces of heavy foil on counter. Spray each with cooking spray. Place 1 breast in center on each piece of foil. Spoon 1/4th bean mixture over chicken for each packet. Bring up short sides of each foil packet and double fold top. Double fold both ends to seal each packet, leaving space for steam to gather. Place packets on grate of covered grill. Grill 15 to 20 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink in centers (165°F). Carefully open packets; sprinkle 1/4th cheese on top of each breast. Close foil and let stand 2 minutes or until cheese melts.

Shrimp Scampi Foil Packets (aka Hobo packs)

1 lb. large shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 lemons, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 tbsp. parsley, finely chopped

Crushed red pepper flakes

4 tbsp. butter

White wine

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

Heat grill to high. Cut 4, 12" sheets of foil. Top each piece of foil with shrimp, lemons, garlic, parsley, crushed red pepper flakes, and butter. Drizzle with white wine. Season with salt and pepper. Fold foil packets crosswise over the shrimp mixture, covering completely. Roll top and bottom edges to seal closed. Grill until shrimp is cooked through, 10 minutes.

Campfire Cones

Sugar ice cream cone

Aluminum foil, big enough to wrap the cone

Filling Suggestions: Chips-chocolate, butterscotch or white Chopped nuts-peanuts, walnuts, pecans or sliced almonds Toffee pieces Mini marshmallows Coconut Fresh fruit-berries, bananas Dried fruit Peanut butter Caramel (unwrapped) Rolo chocolates (unwrapped)



DIRECTIONS:

Make Ahead Method 1: Fill and assemble cones ahead, wrapping tightly in foil. Using marshmallows are a must, layering with other the fillings. On Site To Each His/Her Own Method: Fill a cup cake tin with various fillings of choice. Allow each person to design and assemble the cone's filling as they choose. Wrap tightly in foil. Roast, upright if possible, directly in an open campfire flame until melted, about 5 minutes. Long tongs work well. Careful -- HOT. Pull away foil when cooled

Campfire Cinnamon French Toast Casserole

1 loaf cinnamon swirl bread

3 eggs

2/3 cup milk

Topping Ideas: Blueberries, Pecans, Walnuts, Strawberries, Raspberries, raisins

DIRECTIONS: