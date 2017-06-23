× Former Hope College athlete charged for sexual assault incident

HOLLAND, Mich. — A former Hope College athlete, Chase Edgar, was sentenced to 150 days this week for a sexual assault incident that took place while he was enrolled at the college.

The 21-year-old played for the Hope College lacrosse team for one year before the incident occurred. Following an investigation, the college expelled Edgar.

“The college conducted an investigation after the survivor reported the assault, and through the investigation, determined that Chase Edgar had violated college policy,” said Vice President of Public Affairs and Marketing Jennifer Fellinger. “As a result, the college took disciplinary action and expelled him. At Hope, we are committed to being a safe campus community where we take sexual assault seriously and hold students to the highest standards of conduct.”

The former athlete plead no contest, reducing his charge to attempted prostitution/pandering.

Edgar is currently serving the remainder of his sentence at the Ottawa County Jail.