Get rid of the ‘luggage’ under your eyes with Plexaderm

Posted 11:52 AM, June 23, 2017

Summer is here, which means all the summer events are rolling in like parties, graduation open houses, and vacations. If you're going on vacation, you'll probably be packing some luggage, and we're not just talking about what's going in your suitcase.

We're talking about the "luggage" underneath the eyes. When going out you want to look your best, and Plexaderm can help you look younger and feel more confident.

Plexaderm is a product designed to instantly lift, firm, and revitalize the skin. The results are instant, taking as little as five minutes to see the difference in your skin.

Plexaderm is offering a deal exclusively for Morning Mix viewers.

If you call 1-800-923-8973 and mention you saw them on FOX 17 Morning Mix, when you buy two Plexaderms, you'll get the third free.

