Gov. Snyder urges Michigan House to OK incentives to land Foxconn

Posted 11:43 AM, June 23, 2017

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is urging the Republican-led Michigan House to pass economic development tax incentives when it meets in July, saying there’s still time to lure a Taiwanese electronics giant to the state.

Snyder told The Associated Press Friday the job-creation program is “straightforward” and is about “more and better jobs.” House Speaker Tom Leonard canceled a vote on the bills Tuesday, citing concerns that Snyder had cut a deal with Democrats to “undermine” unspecified GOP priorities.

Snyder says “it shouldn’t be about partisanship.”

Foxconn plans to locate a display panel factory in the U.S. and could announce investment plans by early August for at least three states.

Chairman Terry Gou has mentioned Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana and Texas as manufacturing states with which Foxconn hopes to work.

