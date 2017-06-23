Grand Rapids reminds residents of nightly curfew ordinance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Warm summer nights are here, but the city of Grand Rapids is reminding people, especially young people, there are curfews.

The Grand Rapids curfew ordinance says that children under the age of 12 need to be inside by 10:00 p.m. Children under 15 need to be in by 11:00 p.m. and children under 17 need to be in by midnight.

The curfew does not apply when a child is with his or her parent or guardian or a delegated adult by the parent or guardian.

Children found in violation of the curfew could be sent to juvenile detention for up to 90 days and/or fined up to $500. Parents or guardians who allow children to violate curfew can also be arrested and face the same penalties.