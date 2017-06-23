MDOT: M-66 flooded in Montcalm, Mecosta counties

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation says a stretch of M-66 is flooded in Montcalm and Mecosta counties.

The road is closed between M-46 and M-20 (9 Mile Road), according to a release.

MDOT says northbound traffic should take a detour on M-46 west to northbound US-131 and drive to Exit 139. Then, drive east on M-20 to M-66 north.

The southbound detour is M-20 west to southbound US-131. Drive on 131 to Exit 120 then drive east on M-46 to M-66 south.

Parts of Michigan experienced heavy flooding Thursday night and Friday morning. Mecosta and Montcalm were among the counties that received a flood warning.