Live – Isabella County Emergency Management on Flooding

MDOT: M-66 flooded in Montcalm, Mecosta counties

Posted 2:18 PM, June 23, 2017, by , Updated at 02:23PM, June 23, 2017

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Transportation says a stretch of M-66 is flooded in Montcalm and Mecosta counties.

The road is closed between M-46 and M-20 (9 Mile Road), according to a release.

MDOT says northbound traffic should take  a detour on M-46 west to northbound US-131 and drive to Exit 139. Then, drive east on M-20 to M-66 north.

The southbound detour is M-20 west to southbound US-131.  Drive on 131 to Exit 120 then drive east on M-46 to M-66 south.

Parts of Michigan experienced heavy flooding Thursday night and Friday morning.  Mecosta and Montcalm were among the counties that received a flood warning.

