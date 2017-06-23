Morning Buzz: You can now smell like your favorite wine with this deodorant

1. Do you love wine so much, that you want to smell like it all the time? Now you can!

A company called Native Cosmetics is selling wine scented deodorants.

The products made their debut on Wednesday, and are already sold out.

The box includes Mimosa, Rosé and Sangria scents.

A box of three sticks sells for $30.

2. Finally, dirt is moving on the multi-million dollar Salvation Army of Holland.

There was a groundbreaking for a $4 million community center building expansion.

A fundraising campaign has already raised $1.5 million.

The community center building will house a worship center and a large multipurpose room geared toward a variety of programming and special classes.

construction on the addition is expected to begin before the end of the month and be completed by winter.

3. The plans are set for the 4th of July Fireworks show in Grand Rapids.

The Amway Family Fireworks show is set for Saturday, July 1. There will be bands, family activities, food trucks, and games.

The festivities start at 5 p.m. in Ah-Nab-Awen Park, and the fireworks start around 10:30 p.m.

The event is free, and the city promises that this year will be bigger and better than previous years.

4. A group of local teens are creating solar powered cars.

These kids learned about solar, wind, and hydro power through Grand Valley State’s ‘Energizing Our World Camp.’ There were plenty of hands on activities to take part in like building wind turbines and testing the power of flowing water.

The biggest task was building and racing these cars, which officials hope will teach them all sorts of different lessons.

This was the first ever summer camp sponsored by Consumers Energy and the Michigan S[ace Grant Consortium, which means the school can offer it to kids for free.

5 .Sick of using the same emojis over and over? We’re about to get some new ones soon from Apple.

Some of the new ones include a t-rex, a pretzel, a guy with a beard, and lot more animals.

There will also be people with a wider range of skin tones, bringing the total to 239 variations.

Apple still needs to add support for the program that’s responsible for the emojis before it can put them on iPhones.