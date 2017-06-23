Parents encourage early therapy for kids with cerebral palsy

Posted 9:19 AM, June 23, 2017, by , Updated at 11:57AM, June 23, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Parents of a little girl with cerebral palsy are encouraging other parents in their situation to start getting physical therapy as soon as possible.

Charlotte Hendricks was diagnosed with CP at four months. Today, at 19-months, she is getting close to walking on her own, something that Kristine and Matt Hendricks didn't know was ever going to happen.

When Charlotte first started physical therapy at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, she could barely sit on her own, and she was fearful of any and all kids of movements.  In April, she took her first steps using a walker.  Soon, she'll be opening kitchen cupboards and getting into things like normal toddlers.

 

