Police: Teen shot in chest with pellet gun

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officers in Ottawa County responded to a report on Thursday of a teen being shot.

Upon arrival, police located a 16-year-old male in a residence on Aberdeen Avenue in Holland Township with wounds to his chest.

The teen was transported to the hospital where he was treated for the wounds inflicted by a pellet gun.

The condition of the teen is unknown, but he has been released from the hospital according to police.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

