Sassy brothers Ali and Balder are up for adoption

Say hello to the sassy brothers, Ali (black) and Balder (orange). They're 2-months-old and currently up for adoption!

Animal Shelters in the summer months are overwhelmed with kittens like Ali and Balder. Please consider donating pate style wet cat food, as the kittens at the Humane Society of West Michigan are always in need.

If you love cats but cannot commit to 15 years to owning one, please consider becoming a foster! They are in need of foster parents to look after kittens when they're too young to go up for adoption. To become a foster, please fill the application found on https://hswm.squarespace.com/foster/.

To adopt Ali and Balder or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.