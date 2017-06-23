Stand-Up For a Cure; paddle boarding against breast cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spectrum Health is getting ready to host its third annual 'Stand-Up For The Cure' event to fight breast cancer.

On Saturday July 8, paddle board and water sport enthusiasts will gather at Muskegon Lake to ride on paddle boards, as well as participate in other activities.

Along with sporty activities, there will also be a raffle and lunch.

All the proceeds from the paddle boarding event will go towards the Susan G. Komen Foundation supporting breast cancer research. The funds will also go to services like giving mammograms to those who otherwise wouldn't have it.

For more information, visit suftc.org.

Also for more information about Spectrum Health's Cancer Center, call 855-SHCANCER.