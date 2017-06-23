Take on the West Michigan Jeep Festival to support our Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- It's a combination of off-road enthusiasm, and fundraising for veterans of the U.S. Military.

The 2nd annual West Michigan Jeep & 4x4 Festival, American Military Edition will be in full gear Saturday at the Hudsonville Fair Grounds.

You can bring your Jeep or off road vehicle out to take on the progressive obstacle course.​

Last year the event raised more than $17,000 and this year they've already raised $23,000 but have a goal of $34,000!

All money raised will go towards charities to help veterans including Habitat for Humanity's, Veteran Build and Team Rubicon.

There will also be music an exotic animal show, a bounce house for kids and more than 40 vendors with everything from RV's and boats to clothing and jewelry.

This event runs Saturday, June 24th from 9am - 7pm at the Hudsonville Fair Grounds.

No pre-registration for the vehicles is required.