Weekend lane and ramp closures on I-196 and I-94
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lane and ramp closures return to I-196 in Grand Rapids this weekend, but only on Saturday. Plus, good weather means the lane and ramp closures on I-94 in Kalamazoo that were postponed from last weekend will happen this weekend, with ramp closures at the interchange of I-94 and US-131.
I-196
- Lane closures on eastbound I-196 from Market Avenue to US-131 Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ramp closed from eastbound I-196 to northbound US-131 Saturday 5 a.m. to noon.
- Detour: Exit at College Avenue, return to westbound I-196 to US-131.
I-94
- Lane closures eastbound and westbound between Oakland Drive and 9th Street from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.
- Ramp closed from northbound US-131 to westbound I-94.
- Detour: Take I-94 east to Oakland Drive, exit, return to westbound I-94.
- Ramp closed from southbound US-131 to westbound I-94.
- Detour: Take I-94 east to Oakland Drive, exit, return to westbound I-94.
- Ramp closed from eastbound I-94 to northbound US-131.
- Detour: Continue on I-94 east to Oakland Drive, exit, return to westbound I-94.’
- Ramp closed from westbound I-94 to southbound US-131.
- Detour: Continue through the lane closure to 9th Street and exit; return to eastbound I-94 to southbound US-131.
44th Street in Kentwood
- Westbound 44th Street closed at Walma Avenue (east of Breton Road) from Friday 7 p.m. to midday Saturday. Then, lane closure until all lanes are opened Sunday evening. No effect on eastbound 44th Street.