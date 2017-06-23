× Weekend lane and ramp closures on I-196 and I-94

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lane and ramp closures return to I-196 in Grand Rapids this weekend, but only on Saturday. Plus, good weather means the lane and ramp closures on I-94 in Kalamazoo that were postponed from last weekend will happen this weekend, with ramp closures at the interchange of I-94 and US-131.

I-196

Lane closures on eastbound I-196 from Market Avenue to US-131 Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ramp closed from eastbound I-196 to northbound US-131 Saturday 5 a.m. to noon. Detour: Exit at College Avenue, return to westbound I-196 to US-131.



I-94

Lane closures eastbound and westbound between Oakland Drive and 9th Street from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

Ramp closed from northbound US-131 to westbound I-94. Detour: Take I-94 east to Oakland Drive, exit, return to westbound I-94.

Ramp closed from southbound US-131 to westbound I-94. Detour: Take I-94 east to Oakland Drive, exit, return to westbound I-94.

Ramp closed from eastbound I-94 to northbound US-131. Detour: Continue on I-94 east to Oakland Drive, exit, return to westbound I-94.’

Ramp closed from westbound I-94 to southbound US-131. Detour: Continue through the lane closure to 9th Street and exit; return to eastbound I-94 to southbound US-131.



44th Street in Kentwood