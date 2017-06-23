× Woman was walking home from work when she was struck, killed by vehicle

IONIA, Mich. — Just after 11:15 p.m. on Thursday police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on South State Road in Ionia.

According to police on the scene, the woman was walking home from work and was crossing the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle.

Police pronounced the woman, believed to be in her 30s, dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police.

The incident is still under investigation, but police don’t believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor.