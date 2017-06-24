3 arrested with drugs after attempting to steal apartment appliances

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Three people are behind bars facing numerous charges after Michigan State Police pulled their car over Saturday evening for suspicious activity.

Troopers say they received a call around 4 p.m. for reports of appliances being stolen from the Peachtree Apartments in Constantine. We’re told the suspect who had been recently evicted, invited people over to take the appliances.

Witnesses were able to provide a description of the vehicle seen leaving with appliances inside and troopers did catch up with it on Riverside Drive near Dickinson Road.

A 30-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man from LaGrange, Ind., were arrested in addition to a 31-year-old man from Elkhart, Ind. who all face numerous charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

All three are in the St. Joseph County Jail pending arraignment.

