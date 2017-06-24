Battle Creek family escapes overnight fire
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek family is lucky to be alive after a fire ripped through their front porch and living room early Saturday morning.
It happened around 4:37 a.m. on Rittenhouse Avenue.
Firefighters say the father woke up and saw the fire and quickly helped get his family out of the house through a bedroom window. The family dog was also to escape, too.
Crews say the fire was quickly extinguished.
There was some heat damage to a neighboring home but no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters say there were no working smoke detectors in the home at the time.