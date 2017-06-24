Battle Creek family escapes overnight fire

Posted 9:00 AM, June 24, 2017, by

File photo

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek family is lucky to be alive after a fire ripped through their front porch and living room early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4:37 a.m. on Rittenhouse Avenue.

Firefighters say the father woke up and saw the fire and quickly helped get his family out of the house through a bedroom window. The family dog was also to escape, too.

Crews say the fire was quickly extinguished.

There was some heat damage to a neighboring home but no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.  Firefighters say there were no working smoke detectors in the home at the time.

