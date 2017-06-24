× Bicyclist struck, killed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a deadly crash after a driver struck a bicyclist late Friday night.

Police say it happened around 10:05 p.m. Friday on Kalamazoo Avenue at Lancashire Drive SE.

The crash happened when the bicyclist was riding southbound on Kalamazoo Avenue in the center lane when a car hit her from behind.

The 21-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital but died from her injuries.

Police say neither alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor and the bicyclist was not wearing reflective gear.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 616-456-3771.