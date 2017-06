Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLON, Mich--The Magic Capital of the World is hosting their third-annual magic camp July 19 and 20 and it's nearly sold out.

Participants range from age seven to 77.

Rick Fisher, President of Fab Magic Company says it's a great way to learn new tricks, build self-esteem, hand to eye coordination, improve social interaction skills and so much more.

