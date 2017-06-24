× Crash injures teen motorcycle rider in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A teenager riding a motorcycle was seriously injured in a Friday evening crash with an SUV.

At 7:24 p.m. Friday, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a personal injury crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. The investigation showed that an 18-year-old male from Pleasant Lake man was driving an SUV southbound on Waverly at the intersection of Kinneville Highway when he was involved in an accident with a motorcycle traveling westbound.

The motorcycle was being ridden by a 45-year-old Onondaga man with a 43-year-old female passenger also from Onondaga.

The motorcycle rider was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries while the female passenger was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Both the rider and passenger of the motorcycle were wearing helmets.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was not injured.

Deputies said alcohol, drugs and speed are not believed to be factors in the crash.

The accident is being investigated by the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office accident investigation team and Detective Bureau.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Eaton Area EMS, the Hamlin Township Fire Department, Eaton Rapids Police and the Michigan State Police.

The intersection was closed for approximately four hours after the crash.