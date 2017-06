× Crash snags highway traffic in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Officials say no injuries were reported following a crash involving two semi-trucks Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-96 near Nash Highway.

Dispatchers tell FOX 17, that no one else was involved in the crash.

Crews were at the scene for several hours and shutdown the highway to remove the vehicles from the roadway.

All lanes are back open.