Elderly driver dies in 3-vehicle crash near Edmore

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A driver was killed in a three-vehicle crash on M-46 near Edmore in northeastern Montcalm County on Friday evening.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post responded to reports of the accident at 5:26 p.m. Friday on M-46 near M-66 in Belvidere Township.

The investigation revealed that a pickup truck operated by 77-year-old Robert Densmore of Six Lakes was stopping in the roadway on M-46 to turn into a private drive and was struck in the rear by another pickup also traveling eastbound.

Due to the impact, Densmore’s truck was pushed into the opposing lane of travel where it was struck by a sport utility vehicle.

Densmore was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the two other vehicles involved suffered minor injuries.

MSP continues to investigate this crash.

Assisting troopers at the scene were the Belvidere Township Fire Department, Montcalm County EMS and Safety First Towing.