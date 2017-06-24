× Driver injured swerving to avoid deer in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A motorist was hospitalized from a crash after she swerved to avoid deer on a highway early Saturday.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that his office was investigating a single-car crash that occurred on M-62 south of Jefferson Center Street in Jefferson Township at 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies were called about the crash after the driver — Jaquoia Weatherspoon, 25, of Cassopolis — went to Borgess-Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac for treatment. Weatherspoon was taken to the hospital by Michael Vines, 61, Cassopolis after Weatherspoon contacted him about the crash.

Weatherspoon was evaluated and transferred to Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo for injuries sustained in the crash.

The initial investigation found that Weatherspoon was northbound on M-62 between Pine Lake Street and Jefferson Center Street. According to Weatherspoon, she swerved to miss several deer, which caused her vehicle to leave the roadway, striking a culvert, causing her vehicle to become airborne and strike several pine trees.

Weatherspoon was wearing a seat belt and the driver’s airbag deployed in the crash.

Behnke said it was unknown if alcohol or narcotics played a role in the crash, which remains under investigation by his department.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Dowagiac Police Department and the Ontwa-Edwardsburg Police Department.