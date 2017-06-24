× Insane Inflatable 5K takes over Millennium Park

WALKER, Mich. — If you are looking for a fun event Saturday for the whole family the Insane Inflatable 5K is happening this morning at Millennium Park.

The course if full of inflatable walls, ball mazes, crash courses, sling shots, and much more.

Organizers say participants run in 15 minute intervals with the first group of people taking off at 8:30 a.m.

Entry to the event is $65 for general admission and $100 for an all access pass. Spectators can watch for free.