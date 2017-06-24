× Man shot in head, search underway for suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is searching for the gunman who allegedly shot a man in the head early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Ottawa Avenue NW near Coldbrook Street NW.

Police say they were sent to the area after reports of gunshots. When they arrived on scene they found a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed and pulled it over.

Inside the car they found that the passenger had been shot in the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver is cooperating and is being questioned.

The incident remains under investigation and the search for the suspect continues. No description was available.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Grand Rapids police.