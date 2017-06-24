× Restaurant employee robbed making nightly deposit

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is searching for two suspects involved in an armed robbery early Saturday.

Deputies say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Gull Road when two men approached the employee who was trying to make a deposit at a bank and one of them brandished a weapon.

A K9 was used to try and track down the suspects, but was unsuccessful.

The first suspect is described as a black man, about 6 foot tall, with shoulder length dreadlocks, last seen wearing dark clothes and orange hunting gloves.

The second suspect is only described as a younger black male about 5’4, last seen wearing a white shirt and tan pants.

It is not clear if the employee was injured in the incident or if the bank had surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or online http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.