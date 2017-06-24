Soccer tournament held in remembrance of late teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, Mich. - More than 30 West Michigan soccer teams are taking part in a big soccer tournament today in honor of Tyler Smith. He was a young student that was killed in the Kalamazoo shooting rampage in February of 2016.

It is being held at River Oaks Park in Galesburg. Games begin at 8 AM.

The tournament was made possible by the Dan Bulley Soccer School and the Forever Strong Foundation.

Organizers say this day is a celebration of Tyler's life and love for soccer.

For more information, you can visit the Dan Bulley Soccer School website.