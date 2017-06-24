Some Michigan crops getting too much rain, others not enough

Posted 7:47 PM, June 24, 2017, by

An aerial view shows a tractor sowing seeds in a cereal crop on March 25, 2017, near Laon, northeastern France. / AFP PHOTO / FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS NASCIMBENI/AFP/Getty Images)

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Sporadic rain patterns in recent weeks are making Michigan a tale of two states where agriculture is concerned.

The Michigan Farm Bureau says heavy rainfall may ruin crops in central Michigan fields where growers were worried about drought earlier this spring.

More than a foot of rain has fallen within a week in parts of Isabella and Midland counties. The Thumb area of eastern Michigan also has been hit hard.

Farm Bureau field crop specialist Kate Thiel says many producers will have to make tough choices in coming days about whether to replant. Some crops are naturally hearty, such as sugar beets and corn. Others such as dry beans and soybeans are more vulnerable to excessive rain.

Thiel says many growers elsewhere in the state are still praying for rain.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s