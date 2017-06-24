Surveillance video captures suspected thrift store shoplifter

Posted 4:24 AM, June 24, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The search is on for a shoplifter who surveillance video captured stealing from a local thrift store.

The video shows a woman leaving the dressing room at Helping Hands Mission Thrift with bags full of stolen items.

The manager of the store tells FOX 17 she would rather not press charges but hopes someone can identify her or that she will turn herself in.

Helping Hands is all volunteer based so theft can really hurt the store.

If you have any information on who the woman captured on video is please call (616) 228-8669.

