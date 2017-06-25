× 2 Decatur teens gunned down in Tennessee drug deal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 15-year-old suspect is being sought and a 17-year-old is in jail for killing two West Michigan teenagers in Knoxville on Thursday.

Police said Rico “Little Rico” Cook, 15, has the following warrants out for his arrest — two for first-degree murder, one for attempted first-degree murder and three for especially aggravated robbery.

Knoxville police said Cook should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 immediately. They said anyone who assists Cook in hiding or fleeing the area will be arrested and charged.

A second suspect, Deon Nolbert, 17, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of especially aggravated robbery.

Nolbert is being held in the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Facility in Knoxville.

At 1:25 p.m. Thursday, Knoxville officers responded to a report of a shooting in progress on Joe Lewis Road in parking lot C. When officers arrived at the scene they located three males who had been shot multiple times. One of them was dead at the scene inside a vehicle. The two remaining victims were transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

One of them died while being treated.

The remaining victim is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

All three were shot while inside their vehicle. Police said the shooting occurred during a planned drug sale of high-grade marijuana. Two of the three victims had arrived in Knoxville from Decatur, Mich., to conduct the drug deal.

Police identified the two teenagers who were killed as Sergia Rivera, 18, of Decatur, Mich., and Jaloen Morris, also 18 and also of Decatur, Mich.

Decatur is located in southern Van Buren County.

The third person shot was Damien Lee, 16, of Knoxville.

The incident remains under investigation by the Knoxville Police Department.