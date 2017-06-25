8-year-old boy dies after dry drowning at pool party

GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. — A young boy is dead after dry drowning caused him to sink to the bottom of a pool in Ottawa County.

Mekhi Davon Ivy, 8, was pulled from a pool in the Sunningdale subdivision in Georgetown Township Saturday afternoon and rushed to the hospital, where he later died Sunday.

Erika Ivy, Mekhi’s mother, tells FOX 17 he was at a pool party celebrating the end of the school year at a classmate’s house. Mekhi was swimming fine in the pool when all of a sudden he sank to the bottom. He was pulled from the bottom by a classmate.

Erika says the doctors said he died from dry drowning, which happens when water enters a person’s airways and causes swelling, making it difficult for air to reach the lungs.

Mekhi’s mother says he was a very loving child with lots of friends, and will be missed most of all by his siblings: big brother Messiah, 13, little brother Masen, 4, and his 5-month-old sister Aalayah.

Mekhi was a student at Park Elementary in Hudsonville.

The Ivy family has a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for his funeral costs.