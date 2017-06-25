Caught on tape: Dealership saves kitten trapped in SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – A kitten went on a wild ride, traveling miles while trapped inside the wheel well of an SUV. Jean Puegh, the vehicle's owner, says she has no idea how the kitten got inside her rear wheel well, but she is glad the cat is okay.

“Stopped at a stop light and somebody said, 'You have a cat somewhere in your car,'" Puegh said. "They could hear it. It was right up in there. It had gotten way in there. And it was on top of the gas tank.”

Puegh called 911, and the dispatcher told her to take the car to a dealer. And that is where the crew at the Preferred Chevrolet dealership in Grand Haven came to the rescue. They were able to free the cat from the frame of the car in a few minutes.

“He was meowing the whole time,” said Sara Weeber, who recorded the rescue. "It was the cutest little thing when we got him out.”

This story has not one but two happy endings. The kitten may have gone on the ride of his life, but he also now has a new loving home with the Weebers, who say he has quite an appetite, doesn't care for dogs, and -- ironically -- enjoys the occasional ride in the car.

The cat now also has a unique name given his unfortunate moments stuck in that vehicle. Encore. For the model of SUV she was found in.