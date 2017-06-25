Temperatures continue on downward trend Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN — After hitting a high of only 71° yesterday in Grand Rapids and Muskegon, and 74° in Kalamazoo, today will be even cooler with a stiff westerly breeze and a few isolated showers possible.

The slight chance of rain is for areas along and north of I-96, while areas to the south of there should remain dry. An isolated shower is also possible this evening. Here's a look at how Future Track HD sees things just after 9 PM:

With those gusty westerly winds, waves will continue to be an issue for boaters today and tomorrow. In fact, the National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory from Pentwater to St. Joseph through tomorrow evening:

Tomorrow will be unseasonably cool with highs only in the middle 60s and an isolated shower possible. Tuesday and Wednesday look warmer and mainly dry, but showers and storms will be possible Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. The storm threat will continue on Friday, but so will the warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 80s and lows staying in the 60s.