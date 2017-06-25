World’s Largest Dog Wash returns to Fifth Third Ballpark to benefit Gilda’s club

Posted 5:04 AM, June 25, 2017, by

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Fifth Third Ballpark is going to look more like a giant doggy bath Sunday for the 15th annual World’s Largest Dog Wash.

The event, which begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m., is part of the West Michigan Whitecaps’ Dog Day festivities raising money for the Gilda’s Club in Grand Rapids.

A $10 minimum donation will get your pup the full service- wash, dry and a fresh shave.

Expect some pet contests to later on in the afternoon including longest ears and which pup can do the best trick.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s