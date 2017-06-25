× World’s Largest Dog Wash returns to Fifth Third Ballpark to benefit Gilda’s club

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Fifth Third Ballpark is going to look more like a giant doggy bath Sunday for the 15th annual World’s Largest Dog Wash.

The event, which begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m., is part of the West Michigan Whitecaps’ Dog Day festivities raising money for the Gilda’s Club in Grand Rapids.

A $10 minimum donation will get your pup the full service- wash, dry and a fresh shave.

Expect some pet contests to later on in the afternoon including longest ears and which pup can do the best trick.