WEST MICHIGAN – With the 4th of July falling on a Tuesday, several communities are having fireworks displays starting this weekend, including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, on Saturday, July 1.

Information is compiled from MichiganFireworks.com . Some locations do have multiple shows on different dates, so you may want to check with your municipality before heading out.

If you have an discrepancies with this list, send them to news@fox17online.com.

All times are “dusk.”

Friday, June 30

Dowagiac – Russom Park

Hartford – Hartford Motor Speedway

Marshall – Calhoun County Fairgrounds

Saturday, July 1

Baldwin – Big Star Lake

Battle Creek – Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival (also on July 4)

Caledonia – CalPlex, 5401 100th Street

Cassopolis – Diamond Lake

Coldwater – Coldwater Lake

Grand Rapids – Ah-Nab-Awen Park – downtown

Hopkins – Sandy Pines

Kalamazoo – Kalamazoo Speedway

Marne – Berlin Raceway

Shelbyville – Gun Lake

Watervliet – Hays Park

Sunday, July 2

Cadillac – 190 W. Cass

Hart – John Gurney Park Beach

Union City – Turtle Lake Nudist Resort Grounds

Monday, July 3

Albion – Superior Street, over the Kalamazoo River

Allegan – Riverfront

Baroda – Baroda American Legion

Caledonia – Green Lake

Crystal – Crystal Motor Speedway

Edwardsburg – Eagle Lake

Ionia – Ionia Free Fair Grounds

Middleville – Thornapple Valley Church

New Buffalo – New Buffalo Beach

Niles – Apple Festival Fair Grounds

Pentwater – Charles Mears State Park

Portage – McCamley Field

Portland – Portland High School

South Haven – South Pier Lighthouse

Union City – Union City High School Alumni Field

Wayland – Gun Lake Casino

Tuesday, July 4

Allendale – Allendale Twp. Park

Bangor – Bangor High School

Battle Creek – W.K. Kellogg Airport

Bellevue – Bellevue Middle and Elementary School along M-78

Big Rapids – Mecosta County Fairgrounds

Cascade – Ada Christian School

Coldwater – Heritage Park

Colon – Colon High School

Decatur – Lake of the Woods, Decatur High School

Dorr – Dorr South Park

Douglas – Over Lake Kalamazoo

East Grand Rapids – John Collins Park/Reeds Lake

Eaton Rapids – Howe Field

Eau Claire – Behind Grace Lutheran Church

Grand Haven – Waterfront Stadium

Grandville – Grandville Middle School

Hesperia – Downtown Hesperia

Holland – Kollen Park & Heinz Waterfront Walkway – Also Holland State Park

Kentwood – Crestwood Middle School

Ludington – Stearns Park

Mears – Silver Lake

Muskegon – Heritage Landing

Plainwell – Plainwell Airport

Sand Lake –

Saugatuck – Over the Kalamazoo River

Schoolcraft – Schoolcraft High School

St. Joseph – Silver Beach County Park

Whitehall – North end of White Lake; Goodrich Park Annex

Saturday, July 8

Croton – Croton Causeway in Newaygo County