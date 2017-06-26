7 firefighters injured battling fire near LGBTQ pride parade

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven firefighters have been injured fighting a fire that broke out near New York City’s LGBTQ Pride Month parade route.

City fire officials say the fire broke out just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the west Greenwich Village neighborhood. Local media outlets report two firefighters have serious injuries and five have minor injuries.

Fire department officials say the blaze occurred near the annual LGBTQ parade route while the event was underway. More than 100 firefighters responded to the fire in a four-story residential building.

It took more than two hours to contain the fire, and the building was heavily damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

