Gov. Snyder: Change graduation rules to boost career tech ed

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s high school graduation requirements would include a mandatory career readiness course under recommendations announced by Gov. Rick Snyder.
Snyder on Monday urged lawmakers to change the graduation requirements, known as the Michigan Merit Curriculum, to make them more flexible and to mandate that a career exploration/job skills class be completed in seventh or eighth grade. He also says computer science should count as meeting a foreign language requirement and students should be able to meet health and physical education requirements by completing career health programs.
Snyder says the proposed “career pathway” changes are among a number of ways the state could better help students train for jobs in the trades and other in-demand sectors. He also wants to boost career counseling and to expand career and technical education.
Michael F Wade
Rather than allow a Career Health Program course as a substitute for Physical Education, (since there is such an epidemic of childhood obesity) they could allow the credit to replace one of the extensive math requirements that so many High Schooler’s have difficulty with.