Man steals purse out of vehicle at gas station

Posted 9:09 AM, June 26, 2017, by , Updated at 09:10AM, June 26, 2017

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Police are looking for a male suspect that allegedly stole a woman’s purse out of her car while she was inside a gas station.

The incident occurred at the Sister Lakes Marathon station on M-152 Highway around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

According to witnesses the suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his 30s with a medium build.  He was said to be wearing an orange hat and a black T-shirt and drove away in a crossover SUV or minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo Gallery

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s