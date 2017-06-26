Police: Photo of missing finger from Electric Forest is fake

Posted 4:35 PM, June 26, 2017, by , Updated at 04:37PM, June 26, 2017

Warning: Graphic photo below…

ROTHBURY, Mich. – Weekend #1 of the Electric Forest Festival in the books and, inevitably, the lost and found is probably rather expansive.

The Electric Forest Facebook page has several posts of people losing hats, jeep keys, etc. One person posted that he lost his phone, but some others found it and left him a video.

However, if you see a Facebook post making the rounds this week, it appears that no one really lost a finger.

The Oceana County Sheriff tells FOX 17 that Michigan State Police investigated the post regarding someone finding  a finger at the festival, but they have confirmed that this is a “very real looking fake finger.”

The second weekend of the Electric Forest is coming up.

